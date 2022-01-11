Crackdown against illegal auto-rickshaws launched

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :In light of the orders of Peshawar High Court (PHC), district administration Peshawar has launched a crackdown against auto-rickshaws plying in the provincial metropolis without route permits.

During the crackdown around 93 rickshaws have been taken into custody so far, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

District administration Peshawar along with Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Traffic Police is carrying joint operation against rickshaws plying on city roads without route permit.

In this connection, a team under the supervision of the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Adil Wasim along with the officials of RTA and Traffic Police checked the documents of over 300 rickshaws on G.T. Road and 93 out of them were taken into official possession due to lack of route permit.