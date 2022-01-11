UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Illegal Auto-rickshaws Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Crackdown against illegal auto-rickshaws launched

In light of the orders of Peshawar High Court (PHC), district administration Peshawar has launched a crackdown against auto-rickshaws plying in the provincial metropolis without route permits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :In light of the orders of Peshawar High Court (PHC), district administration Peshawar has launched a crackdown against auto-rickshaws plying in the provincial metropolis without route permits.

During the crackdown around 93 rickshaws have been taken into custody so far, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

District administration Peshawar along with Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Traffic Police is carrying joint operation against rickshaws plying on city roads without route permit.

In this connection, a team under the supervision of the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Adil Wasim along with the officials of RTA and Traffic Police checked the documents of over 300 rickshaws on G.T. Road and 93 out of them were taken into official possession due to lack of route permit.

Related Topics

Peshawar Peshawar High Court Police Road RTA Traffic

Recent Stories

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

20 minutes ago
 FS Mahmood stresses upon utilization of all resour ..

FS Mahmood stresses upon utilization of all resources to facilitate Pak diaspora ..

4 minutes ago
 Turkish foreign minister to visit China on Wednesd ..

Turkish foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Over 3000 women trained in digital skills, trainin ..

Over 3000 women trained in digital skills, training on entrepreneurship

4 minutes ago
 Civil Society introduces "wall of compassion" at H ..

Civil Society introduces "wall of compassion" at Haram Gate chowk

4 minutes ago
 Turkiye's largest tech event Teknofest starts rece ..

Turkiye's largest tech event Teknofest starts receiving applications for contest ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.