UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Against Illegal Cattle Mandis Launched; No Leniency On SOPs Compliance: NCOC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Crackdown against illegal cattle mandis launched; no leniency on SOPs compliance: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday announced the decision to initiate crackdown against illegal cattle mandis (markets) and violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) reported in the cattle markets.

The decision was made as no illegal cattle market would be allowed to be established or operated whereas the district administrations were mobilized to enforce the Code of Conduct approved for cattle markets.

Moreover, violations of health guidelines were being reported in cattle markets across the country, it added.

The NCOC noted that public health and safety was the top priority where the epidemic could only be controlled by adopting hygiene principles and precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The NCOC noted that massive crackdown of administrations in the Federal capital, provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) were initiated for implementation of SOPs and health guidelines.

However, special monitoring teams in all provinces including AJK, GB and Islamabad would ensure implementation of SOPs whereas would result in fines and the closure of cattle markets.

"It is important to keep wearing face masks and maintain social distance outdoors. If these precautions are not implemented, the epidemic will be difficult to control." The special monitoring team would enforce restrictions on working hours in cattle markets, limited entry of people and health guidelines in the mandis.

The Forum urged the masses to avoid mass gatherings on Eid as all recreational spots would be completely closed on Eid. The public was urged to refrain from going to bazaars and entertainment venues on Eid.

Individual safety was a guarantee of collective health and safety. As a responsible citizen, it should be realized that coronavirus could only be overcome with the cooperation of the people.

Related Topics

Islamabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kulbhushan Jadhav allowed right to appeal by ICJ, ..

25 minutes ago

UAE President pardons 515 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

42 minutes ago

COVID-19: World leaders to stay at home, in first ..

42 minutes ago

IHC orders to restore PUBG

56 minutes ago

PM says Gwadar Port to become guarantor of develop ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Custodian of t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.