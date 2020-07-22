UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Illegal Cattle Markets, 41 Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:48 PM

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar the officials of the district administration crackdown continued against setting up illegal cattle markets with Police arrested 41 persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar the officials of the district administration crackdown continued against setting up illegal cattle markets with Police arrested 41 persons.

According to detail, the crackdown continues against illegal cattle marketers in the provincial capital Peshawar, and district administration officials have arrested most people from different parts of Peshawar for setting up illegal markets and did not follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Sara Rehman along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shafiq Afridi Wednesday inspected various cattle markets at Bacha Khan Chowk and Pajagai Road.

Assistant Commissioner (Shah Alam) Dr. Ehtesham-ul-Haq inspected cattle markets in different areas on GT Road. Assistant Commissioner (Matani) Rizwana Dar inspected the cattle markets at Pishtkhara, Ring Road and Kohat Road and Additional Assistant Commissioner Kashif Jan inspected the cattle markets at Ring Road.

The other administrative officers also inspected the cattle markets in their areas and during the riots, 41 people from different areas were arrested for setting up illegal cattle markets and the cattle markets were closed. Legal action will also be taken against those arrested.

