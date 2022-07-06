UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Illegal Cattle Markets Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 08:13 PM

District administration launched a crackdown against illegal cattle markets of city and shifted dozens of cattle to main cattle market situated outside the city here on Wednesday

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood launched a crackdown against illegal cattle markets in city areas and took dozens of cattle into custody.

The officers shifted the cattle to the main market and warned vendors to avoid using roads of city area.

The deputy commissioner said in a statement that no one would be allowed to destroy infrastructure of the city. He said that all possible facilities have been provided at the main cattle market for public facilitation.

He said that best drainage system would be made at cattle market to drain rain water. He said that strict action was being taken against violators to government instructions regarding illegal cattle markets.

