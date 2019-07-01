UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Illegal Collection Of Taxes From Vehicle Owners

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:28 PM

District Administration launched crackdown against illegal collection of taxes from the vehicle owners near Ring road and Karkhano Market, said an official of DC office here Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :District Administration launched crackdown against illegal collection of taxes from the vehicle owners near Ring road and Karkhano Market, said an official of DC office here Monday.

The official of the administration arrested 15 persons so far in the operation on Ring road and Jamrud road for collecting illegal taxes from the cars' owners.

The operation has been launched across the district on the directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC)Muhammad Ali Asghar under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sara Rahman.

The DC said that legal action would be taken against those arrested for collecting illegal taxes.

