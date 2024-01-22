Open Menu

Crackdown Against Illegal Commercialisation Of Properties In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Crackdown against illegal commercialisation of properties in full swing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A crackdown against illegal commercialization of properties in residential colonies under the control of Faisalabad Development Authority is in full swing in the city.

In this regard, the enforcement team of the Faisalabad Development Authority sealed construction of shops on 15 residential plots in Allama Iqbal Colony which was ongoing without seeking approval of the authority here on Monday.

According to official sources, the sealed plots included 3, 13, 17, 19, 25, 26, 27, 28, 443, 446, 448,in G-block while plot No 115, 137, 245 and 266 in N-block.

The teams instructed the owners to fulfill all legal requirements before construction otherwise their illegal constructions will be demolished, they added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad All

Recent Stories

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoa ..

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..

55 minutes ago
 PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

1 hour ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

2 hours ago
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

4 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

5 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

5 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

5 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan