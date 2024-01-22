Crackdown Against Illegal Commercialisation Of Properties In Full Swing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A crackdown against illegal commercialization of properties in residential colonies under the control of Faisalabad Development Authority is in full swing in the city.
In this regard, the enforcement team of the Faisalabad Development Authority sealed construction of shops on 15 residential plots in Allama Iqbal Colony which was ongoing without seeking approval of the authority here on Monday.
According to official sources, the sealed plots included 3, 13, 17, 19, 25, 26, 27, 28, 443, 446, 448,in G-block while plot No 115, 137, 245 and 266 in N-block.
The teams instructed the owners to fulfill all legal requirements before construction otherwise their illegal constructions will be demolished, they added.
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five, including children, found dead in Karachi apartment6 minutes ago
-
IGP launches Traffic Ticket Management System6 minutes ago
-
Book on local govts launched6 minutes ago
-
Phase 3 of 'Ab Gaon Chamkenge' program underway6 minutes ago
-
Special permits issued to foreign media for elections 2024 coverage6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Quetta City App6 minutes ago
-
PM for constitution of federal commission to review Islamabad Master Plan6 minutes ago
-
Academic Convocation of MUET to be held on 25 January7 minutes ago
-
Peoples complaints via SMS entertained and resolved within 60 days16 minutes ago
-
Pak-Belarus inter-governmental commission on defence meets at MoDP16 minutes ago
-
PU library organises talk on books17 minutes ago
-
School vans collided due to fog, 8 students Injured26 minutes ago