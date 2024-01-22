Crackdown against illegal commercialisation of properties in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A crackdown against illegal commercialization of properties in residential colonies under the control of Faisalabad Development Authority is in full swing in the city.

In this regard, the enforcement team of the Faisalabad Development Authority sealed construction of shops on 15 residential plots in Allama Iqbal Colony which was ongoing without seeking approval of the authority here on Monday.

According to official sources, the sealed plots included 3, 13, 17, 19, 25, 26, 27, 28, 443, 446, 448,in G-block while plot No 115, 137, 245 and 266 in N-block.

The teams instructed the owners to fulfill all legal requirements before construction otherwise their illegal constructions will be demolished, they added.