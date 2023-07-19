Open Menu

Crackdown Against Illegal Constructions Launched In City

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 06:56 PM

On the direction of caretaker Minister for Information & Local Government Amir Mir, a crackdown has been launched against illegal constructions throughout the city

During the crackdown, special attention has been given to address complaints related to construction works carried out without approved maps in Samanabad Zone, Wagah Zone and Dataganj Bakhsh Zone.

In line with the efforts, constructions that exceeded the approved maps have been demolished. Subsequently, identified buildings have been sealed to pave the way for further legal action against their owners. The officials concerned have been instructed to diligently monitor these sealed buildings daily.

Swift legal actions have been taken against those owners who persisted with the construction despite receiving notices. As part of the operation against illegal constructions, a building situated on the road adjacent to Main Multan Road was sealed and additional constructions were removed.

Moreover, additional walls surrounding an industrial building near Attock Petrol Pump on Main GT Road were also demolished during the operation.

Furthermore, in the commercial area near Ghous Garden, any further construction without the approval of building plan has been strictly prohibited, leading to the demolition of newly constructed walls and slabs.

Along Main Siphon Road near PTCL Exchange Jallo Morh, appropriate action was initiated against the owners of illegal constructions, including commercial halls and shops. Similar, legal measures have been enforced in Wagah zone and Dataganj Bakhsh zone, where additional constructions at four reported locations have faced legal consequences.

It is noteworthy that Minister Amir Mir remained steadfast in ensuring the uninterrupted enforcement of local government laws and regulations. The crackdown on illegal constructionsis a testament to the caretaker government's commitment to maintaining the integrity andorder of the city's urban landscape.

