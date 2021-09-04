Crackdown against illegal constructions ordered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed Saturday ordered to launch crackdown against illegal constructions here.

While presiding over a meeting, he said nobody would be allowed to make construction without prior approval of district government.

He also directed to initiate a drive against stray dogs on emergency basis and warned for strict action against the officer concerned in case of any negligence with regard to the drive.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed asked the authorities to launch anti-encroachment operation as well and remove encroachments from cemeteries.

He said he would himself monitor anti-encroachment operation. He asked the authority concerned to improve tax recovery system under the Prime Minister's vision.

He ordered Metropolitan Corporation to improve professional fee recovery targets.

The commissioner also ordered action against illegal slaughterhouses.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Director Development Waqas Khakwani and Metropolitan Corporation officers.