Crackdown Against Illegal Fishing Launched

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Crackdown against illegal fishing launched

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The fisheries department has launched a crackdown against illegal fishing across the division.

Divisional Director Fisheries Dr Rai Hafeez Khan said here Monday that fisheries department teams had formally launched operations against violators of fishing ban and arrested 9 people in a day-long activity.

The violators were held from riverine areas Dhand Malkana and Muhammad Wala Super near Chenab River and registered cases against them under Punjab Fisheries act 1961.

The department imposed heavy fines on them and confiscated their nets and other paraphernalia.

The team also imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 over selling fish illegally.

He said the ban had been imposed on fishing from June 01 to August 31.

He warned the citizens to avoid fishing till August 31, otherwise, strict action would be takenagainst them.

