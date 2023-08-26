Crackdown against illegal fuel agencies: 11 units, 1935 Irani Diesel agencies seized, 20 arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera Police during the ongoing operations against illegal fuel agencies and the business of Irani Diesel across the district, arrested 20 accused, and 1935 litres of Iranian diesel with 11 diesel units seized here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babr Qaisrani has issued directions to all SDPOs and SHOs across the district to crack down on illegal fuel agencies in their respective areas.

On the direction of the District Police Officer various police stations immediately started action against illegal diesel agencies.

According to the details the Dera Town police station arrested 4 accused and seized 670 litres of diesel and 04 diesel units. While Paharpur police station seized 485 litres of diesel and 05 diesel units and registered cases against 05 accused.

Similarly, the Gomal University police station recovered 265 litres of diesel.

Parowa Police took action against the illegal diesel agency and seized 150 litres of diesel.

Yarik police station recovered 100 litres of diesel with 01 diesel unit from 02 illegal agencies and registered cases against 02 accused. Shaheed Nawab Khan police station, acting on illegal diesel agencies, seized 90 litres of diesel and registered cases against 02 accused.

Saddar police recovered 15 litres of diesel and 01 diesel unit seized and registered a case against the accused. Bandkorai police station recovered 120 litres of diesel and registered cases against 03 accused. Cantt police station recovered 43 litres during an operation against illegal diesel agencies and registered cases against 03 accused.

All the accused were arrested as per law and police registered separate cases in different police stations.