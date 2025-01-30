(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Local police launched a crackdown against illegal gas refilling and registered three cases, besides seizing gas cylinders and refilling equipment

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Local police launched a crackdown against illegal gas refilling and registered three cases, besides seizing gas cylinders and refilling equipment.

Official spokesman said that during the crackdown, two shopkeepers - Abdul Majeed and Faisal Bashir - were arrested and cases were registered against them.

Additionally, a van driver, Mujahid Nawaz, was also apprehended for refilling gas in his vehicle.