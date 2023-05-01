UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Illegal Hoarding, Smuggling Of Wheat Underway In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Crackdown against illegal hoarding, smuggling of wheat underway in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Monday said that the crackdown against illegal hoarding of wheat in the district was underway on the instructions of the Punjab government. He said that the illegal movement of wheat outside the district has also been banned. He told that with the help of the district and tehsil administration and the food Department, 8100 bags of hoarded wheat were recovered and transferred to the Wheat Procurement Center of Derawar Fort.

In another operation, 1000 tons of wheat stored in Basti Kumboh Asrani was recovered and transferred to Wheat Procurement Center.

In a joint operation of the Hasilpur Tehsil Administration and the Food Department, 1000 tons of wheat stored in Hasilpur City was recovered and handed over to the Food Department's procurement center. During another operation, 8000 tons of wheat stored in Chak No. 182 area of Tehsil Hasilpur were transferred to the Food Department.

The DC said that crackdown had been started to prevent the illegal storage of wheat. He said that the check posts had also been established at the entry and exit points and the monitoring process was also underway with the help of appointed staff.

