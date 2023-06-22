Crackdown against illegal housing colonies to be launched after Eid: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir on Thursday said that a comprehensive strategy had been devised to launch crackdown against illegal housing colonies.

Talking to media persons during his visit to WASA Disposal Station in Dawood Nagar here, he said that crackdown would be initiated after Eid-ul-Azha and in this connection strict action would be taken without any discrimination.

He said that Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi was sincere to take action against the accused in addition to protecting the innocent ones from implication in false cases.

He said that all accused would be dealt with an iron hand and no comprise would be made in this regard at all.