Crackdown Against Illegal Immigrants Decided: DC

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 06:53 PM

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bannu, Muhammad Nawaz here on Tuesday decided to launch a crackdown against illegal foreigners and repatriate them voluntarily to their home countries.

In a statement here, he said that Afghans are like our brothers and asked those who were living without legal documents to return to their home countries voluntarily.

He said that only those foreigners who have legal travelling documents would be allowed to stay here.

Free transport services are being provided to illegal foreigners up to Torkham border.

