Crackdown Against Illegal LPG Filling, One Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration launched operation against illegal LPG filling and caught one outlaw involved in illegal filling in Muzaffarabad police station premises here on Friday.

Civil defense department under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak raided and caught Faisal from Muzaffarabad area which was involved in illegal LPG filling.

The team also seized compressor and other goods and got lodged case against the accused in Muzaffarabad police station.

Civil defence officer Fatima Khan said that crackdown against the mafia which was running LPG business without license would continue.

She said that strict action was being taken against those using compressor for gas filling.

APP /sak

