Crackdown Against Illegal LPG Stations, Price Hike; Three Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Crackdown against illegal LPG stations, price hike; three arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar area accompanied by the Magistrate on Tuesday launched a relentless

campaign against rising prices and illegal activities in various areas of Saddar sub-division here.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, both officials accompanied by the district

administrations teams visited the G-15 area and scrutinized prices, inspected DC counters, and verified the

display of price lists, said the ICT Spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum.

During the operation, an LPG filling station was found in illegal activities and promptly sealed by the Assistant

Commissioner.

Additionally, three individuals implicated in illegal activities were apprehended and handed over

to law enforcement authorities.

The crackdown on price hikes, encroachments, and other violations is an ongoing effort, highlighting the commitment

of authorities to uphold the rule of law and protect consumers from exploitation.

On the occasion, AC warned that safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the district government and no one would allowed to play with innocent lives.

