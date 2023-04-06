Crackdown against illegal medical stores from April 10: DG

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Noor Mohammad Qazi Thursday said the crackdown against illegal medical stores will be launched from April 10 (Monday).

In a statement issued here, DG warned that stern action will be taken against those violating the drug laws.

"All such medical stores which are involved in the illegal business of drugs without license and are playing with human lives and do not have a qualified person in their medical stores should immediately ensure the presence of medical stores license and qualified person." While referring to Balochistan Drug Rules 2021 and Drug Act 1976, he said the presence of pharmacists in every drug store would be ensured.