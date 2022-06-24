UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Illegal Parking Stands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Crackdown on illegal parking stands is underway on directives of Administrator Metropolitan Corporation and Commissioner Multan Division Amir Khattak.

According to the official spokesperson, action was taken against an illegal contractor collecting fee for free parking outside State Life, Nawan Shehr.

He was arrested with FIR registered against him.

Another illegal parking stand outside Darbar Musa Pak was removed while the person collecting the fee was arrested as well.

Illegal parking stands outside United Mall, Chase Value were also removed, added the statement.

