Crackdown against illegal parking stands on cards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore Divisional Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has sought detailed report to launch crackdown against illegal parking stands across the provincial capital within next seven days.

Chairing a meeting about the issues of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) on Saturday, the commissioner stated that police and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) will help the LPC to launch massive crackdown against illegal stands. He added that no one will be allowed to use government's or even private land to set up a parking stand without the permission from district administration.

Earlier, the commissioner was briefed that LPC had 215 parking points across the city and the company was facing some complications to operate them.

The LOC also sought permission from MCL to set up 36 more parking spots in the provincial capital.

Muhammad Usman said that operation would be launched against the illegal stands through special squads comprising police, LPC and MCL staff. He expressed displeasure over dysfunctional of parking rotaries in various areas adding that the concerned officials will be punished for spoiling the budget spent by the government on the project. Additional Commissioner Aman Anwer Qidwai, LOC Acting CEO Ch Ghias and other officials were also present.