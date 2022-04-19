Crackdown against illegal petrol agencies, LNG stations underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The crackdown against illegal petrol agencies and LNG stations is underway while 64 FIRs have been registered against illegal LPG filling stations and petrol agencies in Bahawalpur district under various provisions during the last 3 months

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The crackdown against illegal petrol agencies and LNG stations is underway while 64 FIRs have been registered against illegal LPG filling stations and petrol agencies in Bahawalpur district under various provisions during the last 3 months.

According to Civil Defense Officer Tahir Abbas Bhatta, 105 challans of various commercial establishments, petrol pumps, oil agencies, factories, etc have been sent to the Special Judicial Magistrate's Court for non-compliance with fire safety arrangements.

He said that in the category of Civil Defense Challan and FIR, a fine of Rs 325,000 has been collected and submitted to the government exchequer. He said that 961 students, 163 industrial workers, and 38 government employees were trained in civil defense.