Crackdown against illegal petrol filling stations launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Magistrate Secretariat on Tuesday raided at different areas in the Secretariat Sub-Division to curb the illegal activities and uphold the consumer rights.

According to the spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the inspection was aimed at to ensure compliance with price regulations set by OGRA and maintaining accurate measuring instruments.

During the inspections, he found two petrol pumps which selling petrol illegally, arresting their owners besides also sealing the pumps. Additionally, two individuals were handed over to Noon Police Station for further investigation.

The spokesman said the crackdown highlighted the ongoing efforts of the authorities to uphold regulations and ensure the safety of citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that such operations are part of a daily routine to combat illegal activities across the region.