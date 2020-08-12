'Crackdown against illegal profiteers continued'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mian Rafique Ahsan has said that crackdown against illegal profiteers is continued on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir.

He expressed these views while reviewing the performance of Special price Control Magistrates.

He said that during the last four weeks, 7,120 inspections were carried out.

He said that 552 shopkeepers were fined Rs 1,436,500 for illegal profiteering and 39 persons were also arrested.