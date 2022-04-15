Crackdown against illegal stands, 15 vehicles impounded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration has launched crackdown against illegal vagon stands and impounded 15 vehicles here on Friday

The operation was carried out under supervision of Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin at Awan chowk and Syedan Wala bypass and the team also imposed heavy fines and challaned over 12 commercial vehicles over illegal parking.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary RTA said that the Deputy Commissioner has ordered effective traffic management in urban area adding that there would be given no permission for illegal stands and extortion recovery.