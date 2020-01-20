UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Against Illegal Trade Of Cigarette Started

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:24 PM

Crackdown against illegal trade of cigarette started

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started crackdown against the illegal trade of cigarettes and also imposed fine of selling cigarette at a price less than Rs 63

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has started crackdown against the illegal trade of cigarettes and also imposed fine of selling cigarette at a price less than Rs 63.According to the spokesperson of FBR, notices have been issued to all the cigarette retailers across the country.

The spokesperson said that the factories, distributers and shopkeepers have to stop selling the illegal cigarettes and the publishing of pictorial and written health issue on the packet is must.

Shopkeeper will be fined by selling cigarettes at less than Rs 63 and the vehicles involved in transport of illegal cigarettes will also be impounded.

It is pertinent to mention here that according to the report of Health Ministry, Pakistan is among the top 15 countries in the world to smoke more. According to the health ministry 31.8 percent men, 5.8 percent women and 19 percent youth are cigarette smokers. 4.4 percent men, 1 percent women and 7.1 percent youth smokes daily.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Fine Vehicles Price Women FBR All Top

Recent Stories

Flour crisis: ECC approves import of 0.3 million m ..

23 minutes ago

Govt to fulfill all its commitments made with alli ..

1 minute ago

India badly failed to put Kashmir issue under carp ..

2 minutes ago

Habib Paracha's 'The Last Full Measure' All Set to ..

2 minutes ago

Human Rights activist Jalila Haider faces brief de ..

40 minutes ago

Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.