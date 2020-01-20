Crackdown against illegal trade of cigarette started

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started crackdown against the illegal trade of cigarettes and also imposed fine of selling cigarette at a price less than Rs 63

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has started crackdown against the illegal trade of cigarettes and also imposed fine of selling cigarette at a price less than Rs 63.According to the spokesperson of FBR, notices have been issued to all the cigarette retailers across the country.

The spokesperson said that the factories, distributers and shopkeepers have to stop selling the illegal cigarettes and the publishing of pictorial and written health issue on the packet is must.

Shopkeeper will be fined by selling cigarettes at less than Rs 63 and the vehicles involved in transport of illegal cigarettes will also be impounded.

It is pertinent to mention here that according to the report of Health Ministry, Pakistan is among the top 15 countries in the world to smoke more. According to the health ministry 31.8 percent men, 5.8 percent women and 19 percent youth are cigarette smokers. 4.4 percent men, 1 percent women and 7.1 percent youth smokes daily.