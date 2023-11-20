Open Menu

Crackdown Against Illegal Vehicle Modifications, Fancy Number Plates Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Crackdown against illegal vehicle modifications, fancy number plates continues

In a concerted effort to enhance road safety and enforce traffic regulations, the Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T)Department, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, has launched a vigorous campaign against the use of tinted glasses and fancy number plates on vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) In a concerted effort to enhance road safety and enforce traffic regulations, the Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T)Department, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, has launched a vigorous campaign against the use of tinted glasses and fancy number plates on vehicles.

During the fortnight from November 5 to November 20, a total of 723 vehicles were inspected, resulting in the removal

of 317 sets of tinted glasses and 218 fancy number plates. Additionally, the registration of 118 vehicles was suspended due to these non-compliant modifications, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Monday.

The crackdown, spearheaded by Assistant Commissioners, Excise and Taxation Officers (AETOs), and Traffic Police personnel, targeted vehicles with illegal modifications that pose safety hazards and undermine traffic regulations.

Vehicles found with tinted glasses and fancy number plates had their registrations suspended, and restoration will

only be granted upon removal of these prohibited accessories.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad issued a strong appeal to citizens, urging them to voluntarily remove full-color tinted glasses and fancy number plates from their vehicles and adhere to the approved number plates issued by the Excise

and Taxation Department. This proactive measure aims to prevent further action against non-compliant motorists.

The joint operation between the Excise and Taxation Department and the Islamabad Transport Authority is ongoing,

with daily inspections conducted to ensure strict compliance with traffic laws.

This unwavering commitment to road safety demonstrates the authorities' dedication to creating a safer and more

law-abiding environment for all road users, spokesman concluded.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Road Traffic November All From

Recent Stories

Upcoming elections to prove PPP's most popular par ..

Upcoming elections to prove PPP's most popular party in country: Jabbar Khan

1 minute ago
 Experts seeks implementation of laws to make clean ..

Experts seeks implementation of laws to make cleaner, greener urban environment

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest bike lifter, recover stolen motorcyc ..

Police arrest bike lifter, recover stolen motorcycles

9 minutes ago
 Senators asked to shun double standards on militar ..

Senators asked to shun double standards on military courts

9 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators to make first pick in pla ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators to make first pick in player draft

7 minutes ago
 Governor urges to devise plan to utilize talents o ..

Governor urges to devise plan to utilize talents of youth for national building

9 minutes ago
Health Minister visits NICVD

Health Minister visits NICVD

3 minutes ago
 World order based on people's participation, moral ..

World order based on people's participation, morality to bring peace, sustainabl ..

3 minutes ago
 Science can serve as gateway to diplomacy: Dr Kane

Science can serve as gateway to diplomacy: Dr Kane

7 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve healthcare facilities in ..

Govt committed to improve healthcare facilities in province: Abdullah

3 minutes ago
 NAB Balochistan holds anti-corruption seminar at M ..

NAB Balochistan holds anti-corruption seminar at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge as traders eye Fed minutes

Stock markets diverge as traders eye Fed minutes

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan