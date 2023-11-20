Crackdown against illegal vehicle modifications, fancy number plates continues

In a concerted effort to enhance road safety and enforce traffic regulations, the Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T)Department, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, has launched a vigorous campaign against the use of tinted glasses and fancy number plates on vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) In a concerted effort to enhance road safety and enforce traffic regulations, the Islamabad Excise and Taxation (E&T)Department, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, has launched a vigorous campaign against the use of tinted glasses and fancy number plates on vehicles.

During the fortnight from November 5 to November 20, a total of 723 vehicles were inspected, resulting in the removal

of 317 sets of tinted glasses and 218 fancy number plates. Additionally, the registration of 118 vehicles was suspended due to these non-compliant modifications, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Monday.

The crackdown, spearheaded by Assistant Commissioners, Excise and Taxation Officers (AETOs), and Traffic Police personnel, targeted vehicles with illegal modifications that pose safety hazards and undermine traffic regulations.

Vehicles found with tinted glasses and fancy number plates had their registrations suspended, and restoration will

only be granted upon removal of these prohibited accessories.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad issued a strong appeal to citizens, urging them to voluntarily remove full-color tinted glasses and fancy number plates from their vehicles and adhere to the approved number plates issued by the Excise

and Taxation Department. This proactive measure aims to prevent further action against non-compliant motorists.

The joint operation between the Excise and Taxation Department and the Islamabad Transport Authority is ongoing,

with daily inspections conducted to ensure strict compliance with traffic laws.

This unwavering commitment to road safety demonstrates the authorities' dedication to creating a safer and more

law-abiding environment for all road users, spokesman concluded.