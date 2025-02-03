Crackdown against illegal weapons; 14 nabbed

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have expedited their ongoing crackdown on illegal weapons, arresting 14 individuals in the last 24 hours and registering 11 cases at various police stations, on Monday

A public relation officer told APP that the operation is being carried out under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

In this regard, 14 accused involved in possessing illegal weapons were arrested during the last 24 hours. Police teams also recovered nine pistols and one rifle with ammunition from their possession. Additionally, 11 cases were registered against them at various police stations.

SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the aim of the campaign is to prevent crime in the city, rid the city of illegal weapons, and ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property.

SSP Shoaib further said that actions against criminal elements across Islamabad will be intensified, and a comprehensive strategy will be adopted to address this issue.

No element will be allowed to disrupt public peace, use illegal weapons in the Federal capital, or spread fear and panic among citizens. Citizens who possess licensed firearms are requested to register them with their respective police stations and cooperate with the Islamabad Police during the ongoing campaign against illegal weapons, he added./APP-rzr-mkz