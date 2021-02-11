Crackdown against illicit profiteers, hoarders to continue across Sindh: SACM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan has said that crackdown against illicit profiteers and hoarders will continue across the province.

There is no shortage of food items across the province, he said this in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan said that the Sindh government would deal with the illegal profiteers and hoarders strictly in accordance with the law.

He said that officers of Bureau of Supply and prices were also assisting the district administration while district administration officials are working hard across the province to ensure full implementation of the official tariff and sale of quality items.

He further said that during the current financial year, fines of more than Rs.12.75 million have been imposed on profiteers and hoarders across the province so far.

Citing the report, he further said that the district administration had checked more than one lakh vendors, fruit sellers and other food vendors across the province while imposing fines on more than 7,300 profiteers and hoarders.

In Karachi division more than 1,300 profiteers were fined more than Rs 7664000 while in Hyderabad division 1,200 profiteers were fined more than Rs 1532000 while other more than 4,300 profiteers in the rest districts of province were also fined more than Rs 3,563,000.