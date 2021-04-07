Crackdown against kite flyers/sellers continue in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested dozens of people after registering 36 cases under kite flying act during the last five days in the district.

The crackdown against kite sellers/flyers was launched after the death of Zeeshan (18) due to stray kite string in the limits of Shahabpura.

The police recovered 3,000 kites and more than 300 string roles from the accused.

DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani said that kite flyers/sellers do not deserve any concession and strict legal action would be taken against them.