Crackdown against kite-flying; 280 arrested in 48 hours: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The police have accelerated a crackdown against kite-flying and nabbed 280 people including 32 makers and shopkeepers from Faisalabad in addition to registering 279 cases against the accused during last 48 hours.

City Police Office (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia said here on Monday that the police had launched a vigorous campaign against kite-flying in Faisalabad and during this drive, 2604 accused were arrested and 2,578 cases were registered against them.

He said that 11 major makers of kite-flying material and 821 sellers were nabbed from Faisalabad besides recovering 141,421 kites, 6571 spools of string and other paraphernalia from their possession.

He said that 247 accused were also arrested for jubilant firing and weapons were recovered

from 161 accused. He said that the police had used drone cameras to detect the sites of kite-flyers whereas 25 accused were arrested on the charges of persuading people for kite-flying through social media. The police also launched an awareness campaign against kite-flying and arranged lecturers in schools and colleges in addition to walks and rallies to sensitize people against the danger.

The police installed antennas on 25,000 motorcycles for their safety from chemically-coated string besides getting surety bonds from transport and building owners that they would not support kite-flying in any way, he added.