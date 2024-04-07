Crackdown Against Kite Flying Continues
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is in action across the province to eliminate metal strings and kite flying.
Actions under zero tolerance for violation of anti-kite flying act are going on across the province including Lahore. During last 41 days, 3664 cases were registered and 3798 accused were arrested. 22,9451 kites and 15990 metal string wheels have been recovered from the possession of the accused.
A Punjab police spokesman said that 19 accused were arrested while registering 18 cases across the province including Lahore.
355 kites and 27 spinning wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused. The IG Punjab directed all RPOs, DPOs to make the crackdown more effective. He said that lawbreakers who are enemies of human lives should be brought under the grip of law and punished. Dr. Usman Anwar appealed to parents and civil society to play their roles in preventing dangerous sports and business.
