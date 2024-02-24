Crackdown Against Kite Flying Ordered
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Sargodha police have decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against kite selling and flying.
In line with the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the police have formed special teams to launch the crackdown. The DPO has urged parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children and not let them fly kites.
He said, “Chemical twine killed many people and handicapped many people in the past.”
He also asked citizens to avoid using their houses for kite flying otherwise, strict legal action would also be taken against them.
Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that kite selling was a crime, and the violators could get three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000. He said, “Police teams have been directed to continue the crackdown on a daily basis without any discrimination."
Recent Stories
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police open court2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise40 minutes ago
-
FBR to take stern action against stone crushing sector for not paying taxes52 minutes ago
-
Newly elected Balochistan MPAs to take oath on Wednesday52 minutes ago
-
Police to launch comprehensive crackdown against kite selling1 hour ago
-
Distt admin approves upgradation of 18 parks1 hour ago
-
Six sustained injured by Gas leak explosion in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
Modi regime subjecting Hurriyat leaders to political vendetta by prolonging their illegal detention: ..1 hour ago
-
DC inaugurates anti-polio drive in Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
Excise Police seizes 6 kg of hashish, one arrested1 hour ago
-
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing2 hours ago
-
Four profiteers held2 hours ago