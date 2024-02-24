Open Menu

Crackdown Against Kite Flying Ordered

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Sargodha police have decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against kite selling and flying.

In line with the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the police have formed special teams to launch the crackdown. The DPO has urged parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children and not let them fly kites.

He said, “Chemical twine killed many people and handicapped many people in the past.”

He also asked citizens to avoid using their houses for kite flying otherwise, strict legal action would also be taken against them.

Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that kite selling was a crime, and the violators could get three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000. He said, “Police teams have been directed to continue the crackdown on a daily basis without any discrimination."

