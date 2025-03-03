Crackdown against kite flying,illegal factory unearthed and accused arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) District police on Monday have launched crackdown against kite-flying and unearthed an illegal factory manufacturing kite-flying material.

According to police spokesman,police teams on a tip-off conducted raid in Madanpura and arrested an accused Muhammad Azeem red handed while manufacturing kite-flying material.

The accused had established a factory at his residence where he had manufactured a large number of kites and other paraphernalia.

The police recovered three folding machines and a large quantity of raw materials from the factory.

A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

The people should cooperate with the police for complete elimination of kite-flying trend as it is a dangerous activity posing serious threats to human lives,spokesperson said.