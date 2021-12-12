Crackdown against kite sellers, flyers ordered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz on Sunday ordered to launch crackdown against kite makers, sellers and flyers across the region including Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Multan districts.

In this regard various teams have been formed in the region to take quick action against the kite sellers and flyers as per law without any discrimination.

He said those who put the lives of citizens in danger in the name of entertainment in Multan region did not deserve any relaxation and warned that strict legal action would be taken against concerned police officer if any case of injury or death reported due to kite flying.

Javed Akbar ordered officials concerned to create awareness among masses by making announcements in Masajid in order to prevent this risky game.

He appealed the people to call on Police Rescue No 15 in case of sighting kite flying in their areas and Names will be kept confidential and added that implementation on Kite Flying Act will be ensured strictly.