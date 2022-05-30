UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Kite Sellers In Sialkot

May 30, 2022

Crackdown against kite sellers in Sialkot

District police have arrested one person for flying kites during a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :District police have arrested one person for flying kites during a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers in Sialkot district.

According to details, Ugoki police raided at Model Town and arrested Muhammad Bashir for flying kites.

Police also recovered 5 kites and a string roll from his possession.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against him.

