Crackdown Against Kite Sellers In Sialkot
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 09:02 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :District police have arrested one person for flying kites during a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers in Sialkot district.
According to details, Ugoki police raided at Model Town and arrested Muhammad Bashir for flying kites.
Police also recovered 5 kites and a string roll from his possession.
Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against him.