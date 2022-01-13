Crackdown against land grabbers; 15 arrested over illegal construction

On the directives of Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Thursday conducted raids on Ring Road against land grabbers and illegal construction on government land

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Thursday conducted raids on Ring Road against land grabbers and illegal construction on government land.

During his visit to Achni Khawar area in Hayatabad, the Commissioner found illegal construction on land of Irrigation department and ordered arrest of the persons involved in the illegal activity.

On the orders of the Commissioner, 15 persons were arrested from the spot along with illegal weapons including four AK-47 guns and one short rifle and handed them over to Pashtakhara police station for legal action and arrest of the land grabbers.

The Commissioner ordered Peshawar Development Authority and Town-III administration to demolish the illegal construction and keep an eye on encroachers and land grabbers.

Later the commissioner constituted a committed under Assistant Commissioner Peshawar City Ehtesham ul Haq to conduct a survey of Achni Khawar area and identify the illegal construction and encroachment on the government land within a week.

He further directed to conduct a mega operation against illegal construction after a week and take strict action against the accused involved in the crime.

The Commissioner also directed line department to take action against construction of buildings in violation of approved maps.