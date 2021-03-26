UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Against Land Grabbers, Overpricing To Continue In District: DC

Sumaira FH 46 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Crackdown against land grabbers, overpricing to continue in district: DC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial has said that a crackdown against land grabbers was underway in Bahawalpur at a good pace.

While presiding over a meeting at his office here today, he said that so far, more than 1168 acres of land was recovered from illegal possession in Bahawalpur district the value of which is up to the tune of Rs 6.649 billion.

Deputy Commissioner directed price Control Magistrates to keep a vigil on market prices and ensure the selling of essential commodities at controlled prices. The meeting was told that Price Control Magistrates visited 19955 shops and found violations at 887 places. A fine of more than Rs 1.197 million was imposed and 17 persons were arrested for overcharging. Deputy Commissioner told that 12 Ramzan Bazaars would be set up in the district during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

He said that arrangements for wheat procurement would be finalised on time.

Related Topics

Fine Bahawalpur Price Market From Wheat Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to President El-Sisi ..

31 minutes ago

Saudi air defence forces intercept, destroy Houthi ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

2 hours ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 hours ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

3 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.