Crackdown against land grabbers, overpricing to continue in district: DC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial has said that a crackdown against land grabbers was underway in Bahawalpur at a good pace.

While presiding over a meeting at his office here today, he said that so far, more than 1168 acres of land was recovered from illegal possession in Bahawalpur district the value of which is up to the tune of Rs 6.649 billion.

Deputy Commissioner directed price Control Magistrates to keep a vigil on market prices and ensure the selling of essential commodities at controlled prices. The meeting was told that Price Control Magistrates visited 19955 shops and found violations at 887 places. A fine of more than Rs 1.197 million was imposed and 17 persons were arrested for overcharging. Deputy Commissioner told that 12 Ramzan Bazaars would be set up in the district during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

He said that arrangements for wheat procurement would be finalised on time.