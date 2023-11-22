Open Menu

Crackdown Against Little Drivers Underway In Bahawalpur

Published November 22, 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The district police have continued a crackdown against little drivers aged below 18 in all tehsils of Bahawalpur district.

The police sources said that following the directives of the Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab and Inspector General Police, Punjab, the district police of Bahawalpur had launched a crackdown against the little drivers.

“District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas himself has been monitoring the police action against the drivers aged below 18,” they said.

The people have been urged not to hand over their cars and motorcycles to their children who are below the age of 18. People are also asked to get their driver's licenses if they do not have them.

