Crackdown against medicines profiteers continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 09:48 PM

On the direction of Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan, the crackdown on medicines profiteers is going on across the country

According to the spokesperson of the minister, major action was taken against those selling more than the approved price during the operation in Lahore.

Heparin injection, TB, epilepsy, cancer and life-saving drugs were being sold in the black, said the spokesperson.

According to the details, these medicines were being sold at a higher price than the approved price. Tegeral epilepsy medicine was being sold for Rs 1300 to Rs 1400 rupees instead of 260 rupees per box.

Heparin injection was selling Rs 1500 to Rs 3000 instead of Rs 975 while Rivotril was being sold at Rs 700 to Rs 800 instead of Rs 267 per box.

A box of Rivotril 2mg was being sold for Rs 800 to Rs 1000 instead of Rs 400. Similarly, a box of Zenax 0.5mg was being sold at Rs.1400 instead of Rs.278 while Zenax 1mg box was selling at Rs 4000 instead of Rs 502.

The Ultrawest box was being sold at Rs 6500 instead of Rs 3418. Dr. Nadeem Jan said that he has initiated action against the involved elements under DRAP Act.

He said that heavy fines and punishments will be given against profiteers as per the DRAP Act.

He said that the task force of DRAP will take full action against the profiteers.

