Crackdown Against Narcotics Dealers & Peddlers On Cards In KP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:04 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have planned to launch an aggressive campaign against narcotics dealers and peddlers especially against ICE across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have planned to launch an aggressive campaign against narcotics dealers and peddlers especially against ICE across the province.

The campaign to be launched on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, said a press release issued from Central Police Office (CPO) here on Friday.

For this purpose, special Narcotics Eradication Teams (NETs) have been constituted across the province while the Inspector General of Police IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari has issued guidelines for the campaign.

According to guidelines, a dedicated DSP will head NET in each district and one third of the total strength of such teams will be selected from Elite Force while young and enthusiastic officers with personal commitment will be encouraged to join these teams and Station House Officers (SHOs) on duty would be bound to provide all the necessary assistance to them.

These teams will take action against drug dealers and Mafias in their respective districts. The involvement of local police will also be checked during these investigations and any link or negligence will be strictly dealt with according to law.

All Regional Police Officers have been directed to send their progress report inthis connection to the CPO on daily basis.

