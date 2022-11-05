Crackdown against narcotics drugs ordered

District administration has decided to launch crackdown against the sale and purchase of narcotic drugs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :District administration has decided to launch crackdown against the sale and purchase of narcotic drugs.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has also formed a task force consisting of drug inspectors in this regard and Drug Quality Control board meeting led by the DC was held here on Saturday.

In the meeting, the DC imposed heavy fines to medical stores over keeping prohibited and narcotic medicines and to send several cases to the court.

He ordered to seal the medical stores immediately over non-guaranteed drugs are found and strict monitoring of supply chain of wholesale drug dealers.

The DC said a crackdown was being started against quacks and illegal transplantation of human organs throughout the district and the support of the Health Care Commission will also be taken in this regard.