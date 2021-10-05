Crackdown against non-vaccinated persons continues in Abbottabad

District administration Abbottabad Tuesday started a crackdown against non-vaccinated persons, registered FIRs and imposed heavy fines

ABBOTTABBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration Abbottabad Tuesday started a crackdown against non-vaccinated persons, registered FIRs and imposed heavy fines.

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan, Additional AC and Secretary RTA while taking strict action against the non-vaccinated persons during checking shopping malls, markets and shops, non-vaccinated persons were also given punishment on the spot.

In Abbottabad city, various shopping malls and shops were sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs and non-vaccinated staff while during the checking of public transport RTO imposed heavy fines on transport owners owing to the non-vaccinated staff.

Talking to the media, AC Hassan Ahsan said without the coronavirus certificate government has imposed a ban on entry in any business center and other busy places since September 30 and we have started checking in this regard at various places in Abbottabad city, it would be continued.

Entry of without vaccination citizens in any public place is prohibited if such people would be found in shop, restaurant, hotel or shopping mall strict action will be taken against the owners of the place concerned, the AC Abbottabad disclosed.

He said the owners would ensure that no one without a coronavirus vaccination certificate is allowed to enter their shop, hotel, restaurant, or shopping mall.