Crackdown Against Official Prices' Violations Launched
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 01:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of the Director General Industries and Commerce Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a crackdown here on Wednesday was carried out against price gougers in various markets under the leadership of Assistant Director Industries and Consumer Protection Kohat.
According to details, after receiving public complaints, Assistant Director, Naveed Malik made a surprise visit to various commercial centers of the city including Kohat Bazaar, board Bazaar, and Pindi Road.
During the visit, shops of butchers, grocery stores, bakers, fruit sellers, and vegetable sellers were checked, where complaints of violation of price lists and charging excessive prices were found.
During the inspection, heavy fines were imposed on three shopkeepers for charging prices above the prescribed price, while legal action has been initiated against two more price gougers and cases are being registered against them in the Consumer Protection Court Kohat.
On this occasion, the assistant director said that the public would not be left at the mercy of illegal profiteers and all possible protection of consumer rights would be ensured. He strictly instructed the shopkeepers to sell food items as per the official price list, otherwise stricter action would be taken against them.
The people appreciated the action of the administration and expressed hope that such measures would be continued in the future as well so that inflation and illegal profiteering could be controlled.
APP/azq/378
