Crackdown Against One Wheeling In Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Crackdown against one wheeling in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :On the special instructions of District Police Officer Mardan Dr, Zahidullah Khan, Mardan traffic police initiated cracked down on one-wheeling and arrested several persons.

DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan appealed the public, especially parents, to protect the lives of their children and avoid any inconvenience and distress.

Prohibit your minor children from riding a motorcycle and committing a deadly act such as one-wheeling. He said, strict legal action would be taken in case of violation.

More Stories From Pakistan

