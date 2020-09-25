UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Outlaws Underway For Maintaining Peace In Mastung: DPO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 07:29 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Mastung Muhammad Baloch on Friday said that measures were being taken against proclaimed offenders, drug smugglers and other outlaws to maintain peace in the district

In a statement issued here Friday, he said it was prime responsibility of the police to ensure protection of public lives and their property.

"Misbehavior and negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances and indiscriminate action will be taken against those found in misconduct and carelessness", he said.

He said steps were being taken against thieves and anti-social elements that were a burden on the society.

He urged the people to keep a close eye on strangers along with miscreants and inform the police about them at time.

He said the contribution of people was essential for restoration of peace adding that crackdown against drugs sellers was also being carried out in the area so that youth would be saved from such menace.

