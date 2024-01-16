Open Menu

Crackdown Against Outlaws: Weopen, Hashish Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Crackdown against outlaws: weopen, hashish recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Dera police arrested the accused with the weapon and 1030 grams of hashish recovered in the limits of Yarik police station on Tuesday.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Police Station Yarik under the leadership of SDPO President Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with SHO Khabab Wali Baloch took action against the criminal elements and conducted the raid against the drug dealer Irfanullah, the drug dealer fled away on seeing the police, while a case was registered against the accused after recovering 1030 grams of hashish.

Meanwhile, in the second operation, a single Kalashnikov with 08 cartridges was recovered from the possession of Rizwan son of Huqnawaz resident of Wanda Moazzam and the accused was arrested as per the rules and the case.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started further investigations.

