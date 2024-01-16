Crackdown Against Outlaws: Weopen, Hashish Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 02:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Dera police arrested the accused with the weapon and 1030 grams of hashish recovered in the limits of Yarik police station on Tuesday.
On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Police Station Yarik under the leadership of SDPO President Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with SHO Khabab Wali Baloch took action against the criminal elements and conducted the raid against the drug dealer Irfanullah, the drug dealer fled away on seeing the police, while a case was registered against the accused after recovering 1030 grams of hashish.
Meanwhile, in the second operation, a single Kalashnikov with 08 cartridges was recovered from the possession of Rizwan son of Huqnawaz resident of Wanda Moazzam and the accused was arrested as per the rules and the case.
The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP becomes first province imposing ban on sale of e-cigarettes to minors, near educational instituti ..9 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital going on in full swing9 minutes ago
-
Cold & Dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh19 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers booked19 minutes ago
-
Countries touch zenith of development by empowering LG system: Solangi29 minutes ago
-
Seven illegal gas refillers held39 minutes ago
-
PAF checkmates Pakistan's enemies39 minutes ago
-
Mentally-retarded man killed49 minutes ago
-
Dr. Saif discusses digital collaboration with international organizations, global leaders49 minutes ago
-
ECP instructs officials to avoid altering candidates' symbols59 minutes ago
-
Railways earn Rs 41 bln in six months1 hour ago
-
Solangi grieved over death of prominent journalist, author Babar Ayaz1 hour ago