Crackdown Against Overcharging Drivers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 07:24 PM

A crackdown was launched against overcharging drivers taken on university road on Monday here in Kohat

A crackdown was launched against overcharging drivers taken on university road on Monday here in Kohat.

According to a police source, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir, DSP Traffic Shaukat Hayat along with Superintendent Regional Transport Authority Shaukat Zaman and Additional Incharge Traffic Police Kohat blockaded University Road and took action against overcharging drivers.

During the block legal action was taken against the overcharging drivers and the excess fare was refunded to the passengers on the spot.

On this occasion, instructions were also issued to the transporters to display the rent list inside their vehicles and informed about the disciplinary action in case of violation.

