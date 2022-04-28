UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Overcharging, Rs 105,000 Fines Imposed

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Crackdown against overcharging, Rs 105,000 fines imposed

The district administration on Thursday conducted 1,419 raids in different areas of Rawalpindi district and imposed Rs 105,000 fines on shopkeepers for overcharging the customers during last 24 hours

According to a spokesman, the authorities concerned took action in accordance with the law against 208 violations checked during raids.

According to a spokesman, the authorities concerned took action in accordance with the law against 208 violations checked during raids.

He informed that six violators were also sent behind the bars while 11 shops were also sealed during the period.

He said the shopkeepers of various markets were imposed fines during surprise raids conducted by the magistrates in Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Murree, Taxila, Rawalpindi Cantt, City and Saddar areas.

He informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had directed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens. The administration was ensuring strict adherence to the rate list of food items in markets particularly during Ramazan ul Mubarak, he added and said, cases are also registered against the lawbreakers on the spot for overcharging and the violators were being sent behind the bars.

He said that daily price-checking would continue unabated to provide relief to the citizens.

