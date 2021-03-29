Crackdown against overloaded vehicles directed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a crackdown against overloaded vehicles which contribute to fatal accidents.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the campaign has been launched on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer.

The transporters have been warned of strict action on the violation, he said and added that vehicles of the violators would be impounded besides imposing heavy fines. He said the overloaded heavy vehicles not only put the drivers at risk but the passengers and other road users as well.

He informed that the traffic police would take action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The officials concerned had also directed to submit a report regarding action taken against the overloaded vehicles. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said there was a strict check on intercity passenger vehicles involved in overloading.

He informed that the entry of heavy vehicles (goods transport) was banned in the city and cantonment areas of Rawalpindi from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.