Crackdown Against Overpricing, Hoarding Continues

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 07:21 PM

Crackdown against overpricing, hoarding continues

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding was underway in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding was underway in Bahawalpur.

Price control magistrates visited 14787 shops, markets, wheelbarrows and other business centres across the district from August 1 to August 28.

They imposed a total fine of Rs. 2.

5 million over violating the price lists. FIRs were also registered against 69 persons in the concerned police stations, 29 shops were sealed and 76 persons were arrested.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia directed the price control magistrates to ensure the sale of essential commodities at fixed rates and price lists should be displayed in prominent places. He said that legal action would be taken in case of any violation of price lists.

