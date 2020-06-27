UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Petrol Pumps, Fine Imposed Over Faulty Scales

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

Crackdown against petrol pumps, fine imposed over faulty scales

District administration teams launched crackdown against petrol pumps and imposed over Rs 550,000 fine to various pumps on account of less measuring and faulty scales

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration teams launched crackdown against petrol pumps and imposed over Rs 550,000 fine to various pumps on account of less measuring and faulty scales.

The Assistant Commissioners and other officials paid visits to various petrol pumps across the district, under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

They also reviewed fuel supply at petrol pumps to ensure availability of fuel at all pumps.

Mr Zaheer Abbas also directed officials to ensure checking of petrol pumps in far flung areas of the district.

APP /qbs-sak

